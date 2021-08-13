Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. Bitcoin CZ has a market capitalization of $46,848.58 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00139315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Profile

Bitcoin CZ (CRYPTO:BCZ) is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,596,562 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org . The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin CZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin CZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin CZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

