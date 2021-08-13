Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Billion (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $60.56 or 0.00129858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $54.54 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00297726 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00152852 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002452 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

