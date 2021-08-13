Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Hits Market Cap of $268.69 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $268.69 million and $11.58 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for $23.53 or 0.00050872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002124 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002553 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003716 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,111 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

