Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Cap of $3.12 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $165.80 or 0.00348100 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.12 billion and $405.28 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,631.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.08 or 0.01379514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00117207 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,813,933 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

