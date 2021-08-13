BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Hits $2.22

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00004679 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $13.52 million and $2.50 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00139864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00154626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,597.93 or 1.00204081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.94 or 0.00856693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.