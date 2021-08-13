BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $8,690.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,832,412 coins and its circulating supply is 4,620,958 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

