Bitnation (XPAT) Market Cap Reaches $91,072.95

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded down 25% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Bitnation has a market capitalization of $91,072.95 and approximately $563.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitnation coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitnation has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.45 or 0.00887761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00103872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Bitnation Profile

Bitnation (XPAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Bitnation Coin Trading

