BitSend Trading 28.4% Higher Over Last Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $131,806.83 and $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,563,575 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

