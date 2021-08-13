BitTube Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $1,479.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 318,267,449 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

