BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,895 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,839 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.81 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

