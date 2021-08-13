Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.04. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 20,311 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$228.40 million and a P/E ratio of 218.89.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.