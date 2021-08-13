Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,361. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.