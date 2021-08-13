Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock Position Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,455 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

