BlackHat Trading Down 12.5% This Week (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $303,317.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

