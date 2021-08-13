Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of BLKLF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.42. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLKLF shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackline Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

