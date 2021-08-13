Blackmoon Market Cap Achieves $3.27 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Blackmoon has traded up 186.5% against the US dollar. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $455.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blackmoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.06 or 0.00887051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00105065 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon (BMC) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

