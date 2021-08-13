BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $943.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 33.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $918.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $922.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $880.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

