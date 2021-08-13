BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $943.17.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $918.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $922.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $880.27.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
