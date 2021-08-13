BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 501.5% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

NYSE:BYM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.10. 23,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,576. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.