Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Down 88.4% in July

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the July 15th total of 808,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7,356.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,115,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after buying an additional 2,087,385 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth $16,387,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 419,056 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 345,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,166,000.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 187,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,003. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

