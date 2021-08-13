BLink Price Tops $0.0357 on Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One BLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and $423,610.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLink has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.00888424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00104613 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00043859 BTC.

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,382 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

