BlockBank (BBANK) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. BlockBank has a market cap of $9.51 million and $421,842.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlockBank has traded up 86.4% against the US dollar. One BlockBank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.08 or 0.00899321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00154013 BTC.

BlockBank Profile

BBANK is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,759,348 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

BlockBank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockBank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

