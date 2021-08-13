Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Market Cap Hits $3.84 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00006102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $3.84 million and $1.16 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.96 or 0.00886304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00104974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043802 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,474,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,380 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.