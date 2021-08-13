Blockpass Trading 49.3% Higher Over Last Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 64.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $880,566.88 and $12,950.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00057693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.50 or 0.00891718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00101719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.