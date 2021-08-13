Blockstack (STX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $358.50 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00092565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.13 or 0.00887766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00105847 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.