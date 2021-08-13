BLOCKv Trading Up 39.3% Over Last Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $29.76 million and approximately $5,896.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BLOCKv Coin Profile

VEE is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

