Blockzero Labs Hits Market Cap of $5.02 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $667,407.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.62 or 0.00891297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00101226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

