Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CFO Sells $873,600.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 3.49. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 167.47% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,824,000 after buying an additional 359,597 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,420,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,967,000 after buying an additional 452,646 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

