Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Insider Penny Scott-Bayfield Sells 143 Shares

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total value of £519.09 ($678.19).

Penny Scott-Bayfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 33,374 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47), for a total value of £114,139.08 ($149,123.44).

Bloomsbury Publishing stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 355 ($4.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,010. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.71 million and a PE ratio of 21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 350.31. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 189.98 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 405 ($5.29).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.36 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. This represents a yield of 5.62%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

