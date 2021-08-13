Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%.

NASDAQ BLBD traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,890. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.75. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $607.71 million, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $206,657.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,463.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLBD shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

