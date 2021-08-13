Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Shares Up 0.5%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 275,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 380,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

