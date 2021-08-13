Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Update

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the July 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,813,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BLSP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 12,897,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,386,906. Blue Sphere has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

