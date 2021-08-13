Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 75.66% and a net margin of 19.31%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.99. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 233.60, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,165,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,023,000 after buying an additional 208,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 274,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 919.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 214,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

