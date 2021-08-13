Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Up 504.8% in July

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, an increase of 504.8% from the July 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,960,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,136. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.