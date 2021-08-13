BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Upgraded at CLSA

BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
BLSFY opened at $88.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33. BlueScope Steel has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $90.18.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
