BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Upgraded at CLSA

BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BLSFY opened at $88.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33. BlueScope Steel has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $90.18.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

