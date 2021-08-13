BMO Capital Markets Cuts Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 54.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XBC. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE:XBC traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.98.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.