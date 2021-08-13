BMO Capital Markets Increases Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $85.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of ARES opened at $71.91 on Friday. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13,697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,135,000 after buying an additional 1,516,441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after buying an additional 1,234,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $47,541,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 953,229 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,678,000 after purchasing an additional 367,410 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

