BMO Capital Markets Increases National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $51.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EYE. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of EYE opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.99. National Vision has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,130 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 716.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after acquiring an additional 553,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,796,000 after acquiring an additional 548,565 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

