BMO Capital Markets Raises Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$17.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOM.U. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.
Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$15.20. 49,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,913. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.39 and a 52 week high of C$15.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.41. The stock has a market cap of C$461.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
