BMO Capital Markets Raises CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$2.75

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CESDF. TD Securities increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.64.

CESDF stock remained flat at $$1.24 during midday trading on Friday. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,289. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

