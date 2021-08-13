BMO Capital Markets Raises Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$18.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target (up from C$16.00) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.78.

TSE:TCN traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.98. 630,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,659. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$9.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772 over the last 90 days.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

