BMO Capital Markets Raises Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$18.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target (up from C$16.00) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.78.
TSE:TCN traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.98. 630,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,659. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$9.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44.
In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772 over the last 90 days.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
