BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on XHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

XHR opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $5,147,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 111.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 42,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

