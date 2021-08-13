BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €54.99 ($64.69). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €54.77 ($64.44), with a volume of 2,531,344 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.91 ($70.48).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €53.03.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

