BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 529.8% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSM. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,777. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

