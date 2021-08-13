Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Upgraded to Action List Buy by TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$59.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$52.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.22.

TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$25.80 and a twelve month high of C$50.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -9.85.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

