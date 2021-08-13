Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.85

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYPLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.