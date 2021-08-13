Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park National in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Park National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $125.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.24. Park National has a 12-month low of $79.96 and a 12-month high of $141.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,812,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park National by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 100.0% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 48.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

