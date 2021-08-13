BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.05.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

