Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Posts Earnings Results

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BOLT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 222,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,054. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $468.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.58 and a quick ratio of 22.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

