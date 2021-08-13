BOLT (BOLT) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. BOLT has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $179,022.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.34 or 0.00883862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00104048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00043940 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.