BOMB 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $260,427.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00010218 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 90.2% against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $260,427.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,360.15 or 0.99710913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00031665 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00072616 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001059 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,116 coins and its circulating supply is 904,328 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

